(KPRC-TV) Four people were killed and one injured Friday after a woman opened fire on her family members at three separate locations then turned the gun on herself, police said.

By sheer body count, it is the most violent crime in the Houston area this year.

Police believe Dekitta Holmes shot and killed her 48-year-old sister, Carolyn Holmes, at her house in the 4800 block of Richmond Knolls in Fort Bend County. Police said they called the Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies on a welfare check at the home in Fresno.