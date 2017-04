(WPXI) Seven Ohio residents have reportedly won the state lottery more than 100 times in the last three years.

WEWS did an analysis of an Ohio lottery database.

Data shows that a Polk man won the lottery 150 times since the beginning of 2014.

His winnings earned him more than $154,000.

That’s a lot of money, but not as much as a Middleburg Heights man.

He won more than $583,000 from 142 lottery games since the beginning of 2014.