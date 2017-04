(CBS News) A former radical who drove a getaway car during a Brinks armored car robbery that led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard has been denied parole.

The New York state Parole Board denied Judith Clark’s bid for parole on Friday even after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with Clark in prison and made the decision to commute her sentence.

Clark has served 35 years of a maximum 75-year sentence for her role in the 1981 robbery.