(THE HILL) — Nine companies are pulling advertisements from Bill O’Reilly’s primetime cable program on Fox News following a Saturday report that the host paid $13 million to five women who accused him over the years of sexual harassment.

Hyundai, BMW of North America, Untuckit, Constant Contact, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, GSK pharmaceuticals, Allstate and Sanofi consumer healthcare are pulling their commercials from “The O’Reilly Factor,” NBC News and The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz announced on Monday that it was pulling its ads from the 8 p.m. ET program.