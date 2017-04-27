Abortion exec who wanted Lamborghini gets snagged again

A Planned Parenthood official who was caught on video by journalists investigating the organization’s sale of baby body parts haggling for higher prices because she wanted “a Lamborghini” has been caught again.

Haggling over the prices.

The Center for Medical Progress, which released the first video, has announced a new undercover video shows Mary Gatter of Planned Parenthood “haggling over per-specimen pricing for livers, lungs, and brains, even while insisting the purchaser must do all the work to harvest.”

CMP said it’s the second video from a batch of never-before released undercover footage.

The video was taken at a Planned Parenthood reception where CMP investigators posed as buyers from a biotech company. They meet Gatter, who previously had worked at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles before moving to Planned Parenthood Pasadena.

While at the L.A. branch, Gatter oversaw the affiliate’s partnership with Novogenix Laboratories LLC, a local for-profit fetal organ and tissue harvesting company, CMP said.

Regarding the sale of body parts, Gatter said, “I did it in L.A., I’m committed to it. I think it’s a great idea.”

And she asks, “What kind of volume do you need and what gestational ages?”

She also warns the purported body parts buyers, “You have to pay a little money to use the space.”

She discusses getting paid “per specimen” and mentions a figure of $75. She notes $50 per specimen is “on the low end.”

Gatter also makes it clear that someone from the body-parts buyer’s company does the work.

“But you would show up to do this? You would send somebody?” she asks.

CMP notes that federal law permits reimbursement for specified costs in a fetal organ or tissue donation but prohibits the purchase and sale of the organs and tissues themselves.

According to contracts and invoices, the real-life fetal organ and tissue wholesaler companies Novogenix, StemExpress and Advanced Bioscience Resources all made monthly payments to Planned Parenthood based on the number of resalable fetal specimens the wholesalers’ workers could harvest inside the abortion clinics. Planned Parenthood told congressional investigators it kept no contemporaneous records of actual costs for reimbursement under the law, CMP reported.

David Daleiden, CMP project lead, said the fact that Novogenix, StemExpress and ABR “stationed their own workers inside Planned Parenthood abortion clinics to perform the harvesting, packaging, and transport of aborted baby body parts demonstrates that Planned Parenthood had no reimbursable costs under the law.”

“The volume-based sums that Planned Parenthood charged these businesses for baby parts are criminal trafficking and profiteering in fetal body parts,” he said. “The U.S. Department of Justice should take heed of the congressional investigations’ criminal referrals and prosecute Planned Parenthood to the full extent of the law, and taxpayers must stop being forced to subsidize Planned Parenthood’s criminal abortion empire.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee and House Select Investigative Panel both referred Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and others to the FBI and Department of Justice for investigation and possible prosecution just a few months ago.

See the newly released video:

See the 2015 video of Gatter’s “Lamborghini” comment:

WND reported last month that the abortion cartel’s fight against CMP remained at full speed.

That was when the state of California belatedly jumped into the effort to protect Planned Parenthood by filing criminal charges against the two investigators who published undercover videos that exposed the abortion provider’s trade in baby body parts.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced he has filed 15 criminal charges against the pro-life investigators, Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who released the videos through CMP.

The charges center on violations of California’s privacy laws by recording someone without notification.

Becerra alleges that Daleiden and Merritt filmed 14 people without permission between October 2013 and July 2015 in Los Angeles, San Francisco and El Dorado counties. One felony count was filed for each person recorded. The 15th was for criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.

The case comes months after a similar series of complaints that had been brought against the two in Texas were dropped.

One of the organizations whose activities were uncovered in the videos also sued the pair but walked away from the case without any satisfaction.

Planned Parenthood is America’s biggest abortion industry player, doing some 320,000 abortions a year.

Another video involves the StemExpress company:

One of the videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola, the senior director of medical services for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers”:

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

