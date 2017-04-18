'Abortion' on list of latest dorm-room essentials

Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood clinic manager, recalls her traumatic experience undergoing an abortion.

Using the chemicals Mifeprex and Misoprostol, she ended a pregnancy that had complicated her decision to divorce her husband.

She describes how the $400 procedure was sold to her as having “no side effects.”

Instead, it was eight weeks, she writes, of “pain … unlike anything I had ever experienced,” the blood “gushing out of me,” multiple blood clots the size of lemons, being confined to a bathroom “for a good 12 hours,” “throwing up into the bathroom trashcan, crying and sweating.”

The next morning, she called Planned Parenthood, only to be told her trauma was “not abnormal.”

“WHAT?? She could not be serious. All of the bleeding, the clotting, the pain … that was NORMAL???” she writes.

Now an abortion promoter in California wants all state-funded universities to offer the same experience to students in their dorms.

The California Family Council is condemning the proposal from state Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, that would mandate all health centers at public universities and community colleges “stock and dispense abortion inducing drugs that can be used up to the 10th week of pregnancy.”

“California students struggling with the trauma of giving birth to their dead babies in their dorm rooms could be common occurrence is a bill (SB-320) being considered by California state senators … gets approved,” the organization explained.

“Not only will this bill destroy the lives of innocent children, but the chemical abortion medication being mandated has a notorious reputation for being very painful and traumatic,” said California Family Council CEO Jonathan Keller. “These drugs are known for not just causing physical pain to the mother, but psychological anguish that could last a lifetime.”

At the Abortion Pill Risks website, Johnson, who later quit Planned Parenthood and became a pro-life activist after watching an unborn baby unsuccessfully fight an abortionist for life, describes the horror of the chemical process.

“I jumped out of the shower and sat on the toilet. Another lemon sized blood clot. Then another. And another. I thought I was dying.”

The family group said Sen. Leyva “wants the state government to betray a whole new generation of young women with promises of an ‘affordable, simple, stress-free’ way of ending the lives of their unborn children.”

The group noted that the California Senate’s Health Committee is hearing about the plan this week, and it asked constituents to contact Leyva or committee members. It provided contact information:

Sen. Leyva (916) 651-4020

Sen. Ed Hernandez, O.D., Ed (Chair) (D-West Covina) (916) 651-4022

Sen. Janet Nguyen (Vice Chair) (R-Santa Ana) (916) 651-4034

Sen. Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) (916) 651-4039

Sen. Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) (916) 651-4030

Sen. Bill Monning (D-San Luis Obispo) (916) 651-4017

Sen. Josh Newman (D-Brea) (916) 651-4029

Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Yuba City) (916) 651-4004

Sen. Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) (916) 651-4031

Leyva is a pro-abortion activist who boasted when the bill was introduced that it would give college students “access to safe and reliable reproductive health care on campus, including early pregnancy termination.”

She said, “If a UC, CSU or community college already has a student health center, it makes sense that they provide this health care service within that facility so that students do not have to travel many miles away from their work and school commitments in order to receive care.”

A pro-abortion organization, ACCESS Women’s Health Justice, claimed students sometimes “have to travel off campus, sometimes for hours” for abortions.

“Missing school and work to travel hours to reach a clinic is even harder on low-income or first-generation college students, who are already overcoming obstacles to pursue their dreams,” said abortion promoter Gabriela Castillo.

In the bill itself, which still is in the early stages of the legislative process, Leyva goes political.

She states: “Students seeking early pregnancy termination, especially those enrolled at institutions outside of major urban centers, face prohibitively expensive travel, often without reliable means of transportation, to a clinic that may be hours from their campus, out of their city, county, or even geographic region. These financial and time burdens negatively impact academic performance and mental health.”

She continued, “The health insurance plans of some University of California institutions include abortion care; however, students must go off campus to access this service. Alternatively, students who are not covered by the University of California health insurance plans that include abortion, and do not have their own private insurance that covers abortion, must either pay for abortion care out-of-pocket, or apply for Medi-Cal.”

Her solution is to mandate, “As a condition for the use of state funds for purposes of providing health insurance coverage for its students, the University of California shall include coverage of abortion as part of the student health insurance plan.”

She said, “As a condition for the use of state funds for purposes of operating on-campus health care centers, each campus of the University of California that has an on-campus health care center shall offer abortion by medication techniques and scientifically accurate abortion counseling services to its students.”

