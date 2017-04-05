Air Force pilots can now moonlight on commercial flights

It may not be long before the pilot on your commercial airline flight is a pilot for the U.S. Air Force, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

It’s a strategy to address a shortage of more than 1,500 pilots in the military.

Raising the retention bonus to $35,000 is another way to try to keep as many as possible in uniform.

The steps were revealed by Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, the deputy chief of staff for the Air Force for manpower, personnel and services.

Speaking recently to Congress, she said that at the end of 2016, the active duty, reserve and guard pilot corps were short of full staffing by 1,555.

She noted the commercial industry’s demand for pilots, its ability to pay more than the military and the “high operational tempo” of the military.

One response by the Air Force is to raise the aviation retention bonus to $35,000 a year, the first time in 18 years it’s seen a boost.

The Air Force confirmed it intends to review plans to let pilots work for commercial airlines under a Career Intermission Program that allows them to take a break in service “to meet personal or professional needs.”

“We are also starting to look at, can we allow aviators to fly part time on their own,” Grosso said. “I think those are just two ideas, and there are many more.”

