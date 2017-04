(THE HILL) — Alec Baldwin says he’d “love” to run for office, if only because none of the current potential 2020 White House contenders would beat President Trump.

“I would love to run for office because I think people need something different. I think that all the people that are on deck in 2020, none of them are going to win,” the 59-year-old actor — who plays Trump on “Saturday Night Live” — told “Extra” in an interview released Tuesday.

Without naming names, Baldwin reiterated, “None of those people are going to beat him.”