America in all-out war on Easter

Heads up, everybody! There’s an insidious move afoot to water down and ultimately remove all vestiges of all religious holidays from this country.

First, it was the “war on Christmas,” and that has evolved into what can only be called a “war on Easter.”

Think about it. Does your town have an Easter egg hunt anymore?

In California, they are virtually gone.

Now, it’s a “spring egg hunt,” or a “bunny egg hunt,” or they have a “bunny brunch” with a big Mr. Bunny there for pictures, of course.

The one I like the best – meaning it’s just flat-out funny and stupid – is the “community egg scramble”! It started here a couple of years ago, and now any number of communities and organizations are “scrambling”‘ for that holiday that goes unnamed.

God must be so pleased. I hope, for their sake, He has a sense of humor, but I think not.

If your community goes all out, as mine does, there are “Easter clowns” and the “Easter fairy,” balloon art and, of course, pictures with the “Easter bunny.”

At least they use the word “Easter.”

But this is the same town that has virtually removed the word “Christmas” from any public context in December. The big, decorated, live tree in town is a “holiday tree,” and the number of retail establishments that decorate for the traditional Christmas holiday can be counted on one hand, maybe. You can probably blame the chamber of commerce for that. I suspect it doesn’t want to offend anyone.

Amazing how they worry about offending non-Catholics and non-Christians but don’t care that they ostracize Catholics and Christians.

It started several years ago when there began a concerted effort to eliminate Christmas. No, not the holiday itself, but any reference to the religious aspect of Dec. 25.

Heaven knows, the retail establishment loves that day – gift buying and all that. It’s good for the bottom line.

But despite the fact they want our shopping money, they’ve done their utmost to eliminate any inkling that the holiday itself has long and deep religious roots.

In other words, they want no religious context for Dec. 25.

December advertising changed. No more “Merry Christmas” or any reference to the Christ Child, or the Holy Family or the Three Wise Men or the Star of Bethlehem.

Nothing. Even sales people were enjoined from wishing anyone a “Merry Christmas.” Orders from headquarters, you know.

“Happy Holidays” became the words of the moment, which is stupid in itself, since “holiday” really means Holy Day.

Oops! Silly me for being accurate.

But this attempt to erase the Christmas season spread. It soon became difficult to find “Christmas cards” that actually said, “Merry Christmas.” Most said simply, “Happy Holiday.”

Then there were the others that say “Seasons Greetings” without specifying which season.

Oops, again.

The schools got in on the act of washing Christmas out of our culture to the extent they can.

I can’t speak for every district, but from what I’ve seen in California and for my visiting schools across the country during the Christmas holidays, Christmas is out! The concerts, if they even have them anymore, make no mention of Christmas, play no holiday songs and have no holiday decorations.

I’ve attended several school concerts in New York State, where there was a group of students playing instruments and singing on the stage. Why were they were doing it? Who knows? There was no hint.

It was sad.

At one of my local high schools, the faculty members are forbidden from putting up any traditional holiday decorations in their classrooms, and they cannot use the colors red or green.

When I learned that from a teacher, I ordered a big bouquet of red and green flowers and ribbons and had it delivered to her classroom.

I never found out what happened to it and didn’t ask, but at least I got my two cents in on the stupid injustice of liberal brainwashing.

For most school districts, there’s no more “Christmas holiday” for our children. Now, it’s called “winter break,” and the days that are for vacation are never planned to facilitate family plans.

Academia has done the same for Easter – which is now “spring break” and often does not correspond to the actual date of Easter in any given year.

These changes to school holiday vacations have wrought havoc for family plans, which traditionally coordinated with parental work vacations.

These changes also are being done to traditional patriotic holidays in this country. While Thanksgiving remains the fourth Thursday in November, the academic vacations often are changed so that students don’t get the time off they traditionally would have received.

The history here goes back to honor the first harvest dinner of the Pilgrims in 1621, but also George Washington officially designated the holiday, and it was further defined by Abraham Lincoln to thank the Almighty for our blessings as a country.

Uh-oh, there’s that religious aspect again. What has happened is that Thanksgiving has morphed into “Turkey Day,” with the only emphasis on food, drink and football.

I don’t know about your area, but the PC crowd got into the Columbus Day holiday, which in my area is no more.

Traditionally it has been Oct. 12 – noting the date in 1492 when Christopher Columbus landed in the New World – i.e. Columbus discovered America!

But in our area, and in many other places, that is gone. Now they call it “Indigenous People’s Day,” supposedly honoring the peoples who lived here before Columbus arrived. And, of course, there’s no day off from school.

Yes, I said we were PC, and so it appears is the United States. There’s not much left to salvage. Unless attention is paid, we’re all on the losing end of the stick.

