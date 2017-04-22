American Airlines suspends worker after altercation

(USA Today) American Airlines opened an investigation after a video surfaced on social media late Friday night, showing an intense confrontation between passengers and a flight crew member on board one of its planes.

The video, uploaded by Facebook user Surain Adyanthaya, shows a woman holding a baby and seen crying in front of the plane, preparing to fly from San Francisco to Dallas-Forth Worth, WFAA-TV reported.

According to Adyanthaya, the incident allegedly started after a flight attendant “violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby” and “hitting her and just missing the baby.”