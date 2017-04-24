Anti-deportation infrastructure emerges to thwart Trump

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Immigrant-rights groups released a new video Monday coaching illegal immigrants on their constitutional rights and how to avoid run-ins with federal deportation agents, as advocates gear up to try to thwart as many deportations as possible.

The video is part of a growing infrastructure designed to protect illegal immigrants from legal consequences under President Trump, and gives instructions on handling everything from encounters on the streets to when agents show up at a home with a deportation warrant.

“If they come here, to the house, don’t open the doors. ‘No abran las puertas,’” the advocates say in a 7-minute training video, released by a coalition that’s dubbed itself Informed Immigrant.