Anti-Trump 'resistance school' at Harvard

(FREE BEACON) A group of Harvard graduate students are starting a “resistance school” to oppose President Donald Trump.

The grad students, who consider themselves a progressive version of “Dumbledore’s Army,” have enlisted former Obama staffers to teach the class sessions. The syllabus includes readings on “Black-Palestinian Queer Reciprocal Solidarity.”

“On November 8, we lost more than just the presidency,” the website for the free online course reads. “We lost yet more ground in the decades-long campaign against progressive values. Republicans now control the Senate, House, and more state legislatures than they have in almost 200 years. Those losses have emboldened the right to launch an all-out attack against our nation’s creed—that all are created equal.”