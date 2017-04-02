Are 'men' really men in North Carolina?

North Carolina has repealed its HB2 bathroom law, which stopped cities from forcing businesses to let transgenders into bathrooms designated for the opposite sex. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper signed the repeal Thursday.

Cooper said: “House Bill 2 created a misguided, unworkable, and unnecessary requirement that individuals use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificate! Today’s law immediately removes that restriction. It’s gone!

“Now transgender kids aren’t subject to the horrible requirement and embarrassment that could put them in more danger of being bullied or preyed on.”

He went on to say that businesses boycotting over HB2 are coming back to the state.

Apparently, North Carolina’s Democrat governor and Republican supermajority in the General Assembly love money over people. This is an evil perpetrated against normal people, innocent children and misguided “transgender” people.

And, apparently, the people of North Carolina, like many Americans, love their sports and entertainment (NBA, NCAA, NFL …) more than what’s right.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Backstory on HB2: Sane law and insane response

Last year, the city of Charlotte passed an ordinance forcing private businesses (which liberal judges call “public accommodations”) to allow mentally ill transgender people into the wrong bathroom.

The state of North Carolina responded by passing a law, HB2, under Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, which protected private businesses from this abuse by liberal cities and prevented special exceptions for anyone wishing to use the wrong bathroom on public property.

Liberal activists (the children of the lie) in journalism, law, business and entertainment began demanding a boycott of North Carolina.

Newsweek listed many who joined the outcry:

Lionsgate canceled filming in Charlotte. “Wicked” musical composer Stephen Schwartz, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Boston, Pearl Jam, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Maroon 5 and violinist Itzhak Perlman canceled shows.

The NBA and collegiate sports organizations NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference relocated tournaments, with the blessing of coaches.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara canceled plans to marry in North Carolina (where Wilson started his college career).

Sixty-eight companies joined Human Rights Campaign (a radical homosexual activist group) in a court brief against the bill, including Apple, Microsoft, IBM, General Electric, Levi Strauss, Gap, Nike, IKEA, Etsy, Williams Sonoma, eBay, Yelp, Orbitz, Expedia, American Airlines, United Airlines, Marriott, Hilton, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Dropbox, Intel and Logitech. PayPal and Deutsche Bank canceled job creation in the state.

The Obama administration filed a “civil rights” lawsuit against the state. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituted a travel ban to North Carolina, which State University of New York honored.

Exactly 269 children’s book authors and illustrators signed a letter decrying the bill, and author Sherman Alexie canceled events.

Liberal propaganda organizations like the Associated Press and UCLA predicted billions of dollars of losses for the state. They presented a Goliath opposition to intimidate Republican lawmakers and the people, implying that sanity is no longer mainstream or viable in the free market.

Where are the men?

I must say that Bruce Springsteen is not a real man, nor is any liberal male. Liberals think themselves defenders of “victims,” but they condemn good and promote evil. When you don’t think clearly and logically (like a man), you create emotion-fueled garbage. The lack of love of fathers opened the door for this mess. Weak men allow it.

Gov. Cooper recently unseated Republican incumbent McCrory in North Carolina in a razor-thin upset (mired by suspicions of voter fraud – aided by liberal judges who think voter ID laws are “racist”). Cooper ran on repealing HB2. He was elected by a growing base of black voters, the vast majority of whom are Democrats yet think they’re Christians. (Note: You cannot believe in God and support the Democratic Party.)

I wondered aloud on my radio show whether Gov. Cooper – as a grown man – really believes in this transgender madness, or if he’s just making a paycheck.

Liberals still aren’t happy with the “repeal,” because it prevents cities like Charlotte from imposing on private businesses with so-called “anti-discrimination laws” until 2020.

Discrimination against people in their wrong is good – a wakeup call reminding them that they’re wrong. But companies mired in liberalism discriminate against people who are right – to protect those in the wrong! In 2015, a Planet Fitness in Midland, Michigan, suspended the membership of a woman who warned other women about a “huge” man wearing a wig and “a little bit of blush” in the women’s locker room.

Pretending wrong is right traumatizes and brainwashes children. Jesus warned that anyone who causes children to stumble would have been better off with a millstone tied around his neck and thrown into the sea.

The way to end this madness not merely battling the symptoms (bad laws and insane people ruling over the sane). To combat the root issue, as I wrote in “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame and Victimhood,” we must return the people back to their fathers (and, therefore, back to their Father in heaven), so that they may think and see clearly again. Then men can lead by example, as a fearless, anger-free force for good.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Media wishing to interview Jesse Lee Peterson, please contact media@wnd.com.