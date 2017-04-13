Assad denies regime used chemical weapons

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Syrian President Bashar Assad denied using chemical weapons on his own people last week in an interview Thursday and called reports of an attack a “fabrication.”

“We don’t make any attack,” he said. “We don’t have any chemical weapons, we give up our arsenal three years ago. Even if we had them we wouldn’t use them, and we have never used our chemical arsenal in our history.”

The interview was done with the AFP wire services, which had to agree to stringent approval authority from the Syrian government in order to get the interview. American reports suggested the interview was highly edited.