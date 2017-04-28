Atheists demand university ban student trips to Vatican

(Christian Post) Members of the University of Michigan’s football team met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, despite complaints from the nation’s largest atheist organization saying the student activity was unconstitutional.

In addition to football practice and cultural sightseeing, the Wolverines’ trip to Rome included an optional visit to the Vatican and a chance to see Pope Francis and receive a blessing during the weekly “Papal Audience.”

Rick Fitzgerald, director of public affairs at the university, told The Christian Post that the visit to Vatican City, as well as the Papal Audience, were optional for the students.