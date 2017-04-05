Bannon loses power in White House shakeup

(WASHINGTON TIMES) President Trump removed his chief strategist Stephen Bannon from the White House National Security Council Wednesday as part of a reorganization, according to a presidential national security memorandum.

Mr. Trump also downgraded the role of his Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert, on the NSC, according to the memorandum, which is to be filed in the Federal Register. The moves were sought by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who took over the job after Michael Flynn was fired in February.

Under the moves, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford are again “regular attendees” of the NSC’s principals committee.