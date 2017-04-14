Beltway Democrats' deep state of insanity

For months – in fact, right up until the day President Donald Trump ordered the targeting of Russia’s client state Syria with five dozen cruise missiles – the American public have been deluged daily with unfounded allegations from Democrats and the establishment press that Trump is a “puppet” of Vladimir Putin and “colluded with the Russians” to steal the presidential election from Hillary Clinton.

As a juicy subplot to this melodrama, the media also obsessed week after week over Trump’s March 4 tweet accusing Barack Obama of “wiretapping” Trump Tower during the presidential transition period. Since the scandalous Susan Rice revelations and, more recently, confirmation that the Obama FBI did in fact obtain a warrant specifically to surveil at least one Trump adviser, the media have suddenly dropped the story.

Pause button. Before venturing any further into the phantasmagorical D.C. swamp, consider the colossal irony in all this: Hillary Clinton, who launched the humiliating “Russian reset” as secretary of state, agreed to give control of one-fifth of America’s uranium reserves to Russia in return for millions of dollars going to the Clinton Foundation and directly to her husband Bill. And President Barack Obama was caught on a hot mic literally colluding with Russian President Medvedev. (Obama: “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.” Medvedev: “I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir, and I stand with you.”)

Yet America’s “mainstream” news organizations, which seemingly found nothing amiss in such shocking Russian collusion during Obama’s presidency, have been obsessed for months with the notion that Donald Trump somehow “colluded with the Russians.”

Oh, about that tweet: Unless you interpret Trump’s wording – “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” – so narrowly (like some in the media) as to mean President Obama personally sneaked into Trump Tower and somehow managed to attach wires or listening devices to Donald Trump’s telephone, Trump was right. All the evidence supports the scenario that between November’s election and January’s inauguration, conversations at Trump Tower between Trump transition team members (and possibly Trump himself) and foreign diplomats or heads of state were indeed surveilled by Obama intelligence agencies. The names of the Trump officials were then improperly and outrageously “unmasked” by top Obama adviser Susan Rice and included in intelligence reports that, thanks to Obama’s eleventh-hour executive order, were disseminated widely throughout many intelligence agencies, all but guaranteeing they would be leaked to anti-Trump reporters – a very serious crime – and published for the purpose of discrediting the Trump presidency.

Before the media can pack their bags and quickly move on from this shameful non-story, I think it’s worth quickly reviewing the bizarre story of how we got here.

‘Horrifying’

During the third and final presidential debate last October, Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump of being a “puppet” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was during that same debate that, following Trump’s comment that he couldn’t guarantee he would automatically accept the results of the upcoming presidential election, Democrats and the media went apoplectic. Clinton described Trump’s position as “horrifying.”

Yet, ever since Trump emerged the surprise victor in Nov. 8’s historic election, it has been the Democrats who have refused to accept the electorate’s choice, with over 60 Democrat members of Congress boycotting the Inauguration and multitudes of demonstrators marching in the streets carrying “Not My President” signs. Since then, Trump opponents have tried in every conceivable way to undermine – and if possible, reverse – the results of the election:

First there was Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s demand for a vote recount. Though she won only 1 percent of the popular vote and zero electoral votes, nevertheless Stein asked for – and the Clinton campaign backed – a full vote recount in several states. This pointless and expensive exercise was completed in early December and accomplished little beyond giving Trump even more votes in Wisconsin;

Later that month, Democrats pursued a campaign to persuade Electoral College delegates to betray the voters they were entrusted to represent and vote against Trump, denying the president-elect the office he won fair and square. But only two Trump electors (from Texas) ended up heeding the siren call to go “faithless”;

Next was the suggestion that Trump didn’t really win the election because he prevailed only in the Electoral College and not in the popular vote. At the very least, congressional Democrats and the big media insisted, Trump has no “mandate” to pursue his agenda since he didn’t win the popular vote. This despite the fact that the Electoral College has been Americans’ system for electing presidents since 1787, spelled out in the Constitution;

Then there have been all the calls for Trump's impeachment. That's right – even before Inauguration Day some Democrats, including Rep. Maxine Waters, were demanding his removal from office. On what grounds? The California congresswoman told MSNBC's Chris Matthews that if it turned out the Russians had fed Trump his favored nickname for Hillary Clinton ("Crooked Hillary") or had influenced him to mention her health problems ("she's ill, something's wrong with her energy"), then such "collusion" would constitute impeachable offenses. Yes, she really said that."So, you think you can commit an impeachable offense before you take office?" Matthews asked Waters."Well, I think that at the point that investigations discover and confirm and can document any of [the Russians'] role in helping to strategize – they had a role in attempting to determine the outcome [of the election]," Waters said, before veering off into even more incomprehensible territory. "What I have learned or heard about the dossier," continued Waters, referring to the universally discredited intelligence "dossier" that Matthews himself conceded was total "misinformation": "It's about his involvement with women. It's probably prostitutes that are involved and those kinds of things. And he has sounded that way. He has acted that way, and it gives you reason to think maybe something is to this and we need to find out more."

In short – from excruciatingly unhinged members of Congress like Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren, to the George Soros-funded “Women’s March” right after Inauguration Day, featuring large numbers of women wearing costumes resembling female sexual organs, to the media’s hypnotic fixation with fake news about Russian collusion – Democrats and the establishment press continue to demonstrate openly pathological responses to the election and presidency of Donald Trump.

The preceding is excerpted and adapted from the introductory article to April’s issue of Whistleblower, “THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: The Deep State campaign to destroy Trump’s presidency.”

