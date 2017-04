(Gateway Pundit) The Mayor of Bekeley, Jesse Arreguin supports the far-left terrorist organization, BAMN according to his Facebook page.

Perhaps this is why the police were told to stand down while ANTIFA threw glass bottles, M-80’s and bricks at Trump supporters in his city.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin is a member of ‘BAMN’ AKA ‘By Any Means Necessary’, a violent organization affiliated with ANTIFA. Is this something that should be acceptable for a sitting Mayor?