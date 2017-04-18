Best radios for prepper security

Why we prep

Here’s another reason why you – and your friends and family – should prep: How Marine Le Pen is facing wipeout in French election after computer ‘blunder’ In the above article, it notes: “Half a million people received duplicate polling cards in the post, which would allow them to cast two votes at the first round of the election, held on April 23. French authorities confirmed they would not be investigating the potential electoral fraud until after the election, when retrospective prosecution may take place. This could crush Ms. Le Pen’s dreams of surging to power, as most French nationals living outside of their country are not right wing – demonstrated by the fact many feel they depend on the European Union (EU) to guarantee their stay in foreign countries.” Computer blunder. Okay, sure. You know, Ecclesiastes 1:4-11 says: “There is nothing new under the sun.” The above article is a fine example of this biblical maxim. No one with a couple of brain cells to rub together truly believes this was a “blunder.” Five hundred thousand extra ballots sent to the one group of French citizens who absolutely depend on the continued dominance of the EU so that they don’t have to return to the Muslim hell-hole that France is becoming. And here’s the problem. Probably, like in America, a majority of French citizens are growing afraid of the continued expansion of their globalists; so those people adopted a more nationalist, but still mainstream, party to stem the tide of immigration (invasion), to return to a rule of law applied equally to all, and to end the privilege of the elites. And they’re trying to do this by operating within the law. But the coercionists, who feel no need to obey the law if it hinders their desire for power, cheat and block the will of the people. So what do patriotic citizens do if their legal nationalistic desires are blocked? They look to those uber-nationalists who are willing and even eager to take the law into their own hands. The Overton Window can be frozen in place by a government that won’t allow it to be moved … for a time. But when enough force is applied, it will move, frequently further to the left or the right than anyone expects. Force x mass = acceleration. Right now, the masses are applying an increasing force against the coercionist elites; and just as physics and history always shows, something’s gotta give. And when it does, the friction often starts fires. And that’s one of the reasons we prep.

Before I went on my “redraw the boundaries” screed last week, I discussed the benefits of CB radios for the prepper. Up to this point, I was staying within my inner-most ring of radio communications, meaning those that could be used for security and tactical purposes around the prepper “compound” or in close-contact movements. Those systems include the Family Radio Service (FRS), the briefly mentioned General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and the CB radio. The GMRS system is essentially just an FRS radio with a higher transmission power that currently requires an operation permit from the FCC.

Another short-range system available to the general public is the Multi-Use Radio Service (MURS). MURS radios are already “licensed by rule” and operate on five fixed frequencies within the 151.820 MHz to 154.600 MHz band, and are limited to two watts of transmission power. Each of these short-range systems has their pluses and minuses.

But today I want to survey those radio systems best suited for the next ring of prepper security: local and regional communications, meaning the two-meter and 70-centimeter radios.

(Warning: Unless you have gained the vaunted skills and expertise needed to correctly answer 26 of the 35 multiple-choice questions on the technician-level test [all possible test questions and answers for that test may be found here], you will never be able to understand the intricacies of the on-off switch or the push-to-talk button on the side of the mic-thingy attached to your radio, and will therefore never be able to [legally] talk to your neighbor 10 or even 20 miles away. But if this is the case, try using a cell phone instead. I can talk to someone in Rangoon with one of those things and all I had to do was buy [or borrow] the phone. Go figure.)

So why the two meter (144 MHz to 148 MHz) and the 70 cm (420 MHz to 450 MHz) bands? Simple:

They’re already the most-used bands for regional communications. Many emergency service organizations use these frequencies, or closely associated bands. (Most two-meter and 70-cm radios available to the public include the frequency bands used by police and other emergency services like hospitals, ambulances, road crews, etc.) Around my neck of the woods, lots of farmers and ranchers use their radios for daily coffee-klatches.

Thanks to local, regional and state agencies, as well as to the dedication of amateur radio clubs, there are numerous repeaters out there that can re-transmit signals from these radio classes, thereby greatly expanding their effective ranges.

The antennas needed for these bands are compact and allow for the use of easily mobile radios and hand-helds.

There are all kinds of emergency local and regional nets on these bands already set up, regularly tested and capable of broadcasting important information on disasters. For instance, AmRRON (the American Redoubt Radio Operators Network) has regularly scheduled radio checks and even operates a Channel 3 project to disseminate nationally transmitted information to local CB, FRS and other radio bands. Check them out.

Depending on your location and line-of-site, it’s possible to receive and transmit coherent information for very long regional distances with two-meter and 70-cm radios. For example, my 75-watt two meter transceiver can commonly reach out and touch someone 100 miles away without the assistance of a repeater. Your mileage may vary.

One bummer of note: Some police and government agencies out there seem to be getting tired of letting you listen in on their private business, so they’re switching to digital and encrypted systems. After all, just because you get dinged every year to pay for these agencies doesn’t give you the right to know what they’re doing. (I know, I know … the police supporters out there are going to jump all over me. I’ll hear “inter-agency communication needs – denying criminals sensitive information – officer protection – for the children …” – but in the meantime, you should note that if you really want the FCC to come down on you like a ton of bricks and you’re a private citizen, just try encrypting your radio communications.)

So that just about covers radios for the prepper. Next week we’ll look at some recommendations for radio equipment and my suggested shopping list for the best prepper radio-shack set up. So until next week, keep …

“But wait a minute Pat! What about the 10, 20, 40, 60, 80, 160 meter bands?”

Simple. Buy a good used HF (high frequency) scanner, cobble together the recommended external antenna, and sit back each evening enjoying the salsa music from Radio Belize.

As I said before (repeatedly), this column is about prepping. If you’re interested in getting the opinions of a radio operator in Patagonia, then by all means get an amateur radio license and break into the kids’ college fund. And don’t tell me that you can get started in amateur radio for very little money. Drug dealers always give the first hit away for free.

(Special note: I’ve always found that the surest way to distinguish a vocationalist from a fanatic is that the fanatic is incapable of laughing at the proven foibles of his obsession. The humorous comparison above contains a fundamental truth ,and is not meant to actually compare amateur radio operators to drug dealers. For one thing, I’ve yet to get an email from a drug dealer telling me I’m an idiot.)

Seriously, an inexpensive pre-owned HF scanner with SSB (single side-band) capabilities will provide you with all the world news you’ll need as a prepper, and it doesn’t (yet) require you to register with the feds. And even if you don’t get a scanner, someone on one of the many two-meter and 70-cm nets will be re-broadcasting that world news to all and sundry if the lights go out. So chill.

And until next week, get prepared.