Bill Nye finds call for science funding in Constitution

Bill Nye, known as the “Science Guy” for his longtime television program, also is known for his hostility to religious belief and advocating for global warming alarmism.

As part of the weekend’s pro-science funding marches in multiple cities across the nation, he gave several interviews, pointing out that the U.S. Constitution calls for government funding for science.

But is that was the nation’s founding document really says?

First, a short video shows his claim that Article 1 Section 8 of the Constitution demands the government “promote the progress of science and useful arts.”

And in context, in another interview, he makes similar references:

According to a report in the Stream, Nye also made a similar claim to Vox in 2015, and wasn’t corrected.

But the U.S. Constitution, in Article 1 Section 8 discusses the power of Congress.

It discusses there issues such as collecting taxes and duties, borrowing money, regulating commerce with foreign nations, establishing a rule of naturalization, coining money, establishing post offices, and more.

It also gives Congress the power “to promote the progress of science and the useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.”

It addresses copyright and patent issues, not the federal funding of science projects, even though Nye told CNN that, “If you suppress sicence, if you pretend climate change isn’t a real problem, you will fall behind other countries that do invest in science, that do invest in basic research.”

Explained the Stream’s Michael Bastasch, “The copyright clause has nothing to do with government-funded science, but everything to do with establishing a legal framework to protect intellectual property rights.”

“This is why Nye is not known as the ‘Constitution Guy,'” he wrote.

WND reported recently when Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis and the creator of the Ark Encounter project that is drawing tens of thousands of visitors regularly, discussed Nye’s newer projects.

One is a Netflix series called “Bill Nye Saves the World,” and the other is a documentary, “Bill Nye: Science Guy.”

Ham said progressives try to whip up a frenzy, he said, insisting the earth will end unless a global wealth redistribution plan is immediately implemented.

“This is what they do. They do the same thing with climate change. The same thing with people who believe in creation,” he said.

Ham said the falsehoods of the assumptions are evident from the start, because the claim is the “science” will be “dispelling myths and refuting anti-scientific claims espoused by religious leaders.”

Nye is a secularist who uses the word science to describe what really is an atheistic naturalism, Ham said, and the new projects featuring Nye programs are just “going to set up straw men.”

