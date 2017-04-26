Black Fox News anchor joins racial-discrimination lawsuit

(USA TODAY) Fox News Network is being sued by a dozen black employees, some current and some former, who are charging the company with allowing years of racial discrimination and creating an abusive work environment.

And a thirteenth employee has filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, says the workers’ attorney Douglas Wigdor.

The latest alleged victims were added to a lawsuit originally filed March 28 in the Bronx Supreme Court in New York. The original plaintiffs, Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright, alleged they and “other dark-skinned employees suffered years-long racial animus” from Judith Slater, a former senior vice president and company controller. Another person, Monica Douglas, joined that case when an amended suit was filed April 4.