(DAILYCALLER) — A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed hard Monday afternoon at a golf course in Maryland.

The crash of the Fort Belvoir helicopter took place at the Breton Bay Golf Course at about 2 p.m. in the afternoon in Leonardtown, Maryland, NBC Washington reports.

Two medevac helicopters are arriving on the scene to assist. One of the crewmembers died at the scene and two were flown to the Baltimore Trauma Center, according to a report from TheBayNet.com.