Bloomberg anti-gun groups eye disrupting NRA convention

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) President Trump’s decision to be the first president in three decades to speak at the annual National Rifle Association convention is drawing heat from two anti-gun groups that now plan to travel to Atlanta to disrupt the massive event.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety — funded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg — on Monday decried Trump’s plans and warned:

“Our volunteers will be in Atlanta during the NRA’s annual meeting, just as we have been showing up at town halls and in statehouses across the country to stand up for the safety of our families and communities. We will not be silenced.”