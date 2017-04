(Inside Edition) A 13-year-old Ohio boy died of a suspected heroin overdose after getting into a stash of drugs that allegedly belonged to his father, who has been jailed in a previous drug-related case, authorities said.

Nathan Wylie was left with no brain activity and on life support after his dad and a co-worker discovered him unconscious on March 28 at a mechanic’s lot in Dayton, relatives and officials said.

The pair managed to carry the teen to a fire station next door and allegedly indicated that Nathan had gotten into his father’s drugs, WHIO-TV reported.