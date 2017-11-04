Boy Scouts prod Idaho city to 'welcome' more 'refugees'

One week after three refugee boys from Sudan and Iraq pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in Twin Falls, Idaho, the city council has voted unanimously to lay out the welcome mat for more refugees.

The council voted 7-0 to direct the city staff to draft a resolution declaring Twin Falls a “welcoming city” after hearing a pitch from local Boy Scout Troop 4, which is sponsored by the Mormon Church.

The Latter Day Saints Church sponsors a scouting troop that is involved in an Eagle Scout project to help refugees being resettled in the area by the College of Southern Idaho.

About 12 scouts and their parents showed up to promote the CSI Refugee Center and its continued resettlement of refugees from Sudan, Iraq and other parts of the world.

But not all residents were for the idea of making Twin Falls a “welcoming city.”

“By putting people into different categories instead of all residents, we’re setting aside a precedent that we’re all created equal with equal rights,” local property owner Terry Edwards told the council. “It’s surprising to me that we have a Scout troop here that are in favor of the refugee center, and I don’t know that they know a whole lot about it.”

Lacy Peterson, the mother of the 5-year-old special needs girl who was sexually assaulted at Fawnbrook Apartments last summer, told WND she was concerned.

“I am kinda concerned that they are pushing the city to be a welcoming city. I think it would be best for the refugees before they come into our city to learn about our laws and regulations before they come in, and to be taught the American laws,” Peterson said.

Declaring a “welcoming city” is one step below a sanctuary city, which is defined by its policies of not cooperating with federal immigration agents to enforce federal immigration laws.

Dr. Mark Crandall also addressed the council Monday night, and he sent a letter to Councilman Greg Lanting that explains the Boy Scout troop’s desire to help refugees.

Lanting is the councilman who was caught spreading false and malicious rumors against the family of the little girl who was sexually assaulted last June. Lanting said in a Facebook post that the girl “does not live with the father,” and “the father as far as I know it is not even involved with the child.” Both of those statements were false, and Lanting ended up having to apologize to the family.

On Monday, LDS parents and relatives of the Boy Scout troop filled the council’s meeting chambers, along with a leader of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, local doctors, teachers and attorneys who all spoke in favor of more refugees.

The LDS community has been supportive of refugee resettlement in Utah and Idaho, offering volunteers and financial donations to the resettlement agencies.

“In this area, almost all the Scout troops are organized and sponsored by Mormon Church wards,” Crandall said. He said the refugee issue “hits home” with Mormons because of their history.

“In the 1800s, the early church members were driven from state to state … trying to escape persecution,” Crandall added. “They were American refugees in every sense of the word.”

“Our refugee center is one of only two centers in Idaho. It’s been here in our community for almost 30 years, and it’s provided, through the United Nations, a new start for people coming here,” Crandall told the council. “I grew up in Twin, and I have always felt safe. I have always felt welcome. And I hope that Twin Falls will pass a resolution reaffirming that we have always been a welcoming city and will continue to be so, and that we value all our residents, regardless of their refugee status, immigration status or religion.”

Last Tuesday, three refugee boys – two from Iraq, ages 7 and 10, and one from Sudan, age 14 – pleaded guilty in juvenile court to multiple counts of sex crimes in an incident that occurred last June at Fawnbrook Apartments in Twin Falls. It was there that a 5-year-old girl with special needs was lured into a laundry room, stripped of her clothing and sexually assaulted while the oldest boy filmed the entire incident.

Sentencing for the juvenile criminals will take place at a later date. The sentencing date is being kept secret by the court.

Democratic Party leader Debbie Silver, attorney Karen McCarthy and others were present to show their support for the Boy Scout “project.”

Crandall, a local physician, said in his letter to Lanting that he wanted Twin Falls to follow the lead of Boise and Ketchum, the only other two cities in Idaho to declare themselves “welcoming cities.”

Crandall blasted those who were outraged by the refugee assault on a small girl at the Fawnbrook Apartments as “out of state anti-immigrant advocates” and thanked the council for its “measured response” to the crime, which included oral penetration, urinating in her mouth and other lewd acts as she was stripped and cornered inside the laundry room of the low-income apartment complex.

In his letter, Crandall said, “They do not represent our values as a city,” a reference to those who argued for a curtailment of the refugee influx following the horrific crime against a child.

Crandall said his Boy Scout troop has been working with the College of Southern Idaho, which subcontracts with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, or USCRI, one of nine primary contractors that get paid with federal tax dollars for every refugee they bring to the United States.

More than 95 percent of all refugees sent to the U.S. are selected by the United Nations.

Crandall’s troop donated a vehicle to the CSI Refugee Center, which is now using the car to give the refugees rides to work.

Many refugees in Twin Falls work at Chobani, which operates the world’s largest yogurt plant there and uses refugee labor to fill 30 percent of its positions at the factory.

Crandall provided the council with false statistics in his letter about the number of refugees being sent to the U.S. in fiscal 2017 – the Trump administration recently announced it will allow 62,500 refugees entry into the U.S. this year, not 50,000 as Crandall stated. He went on to relate how he asked CSI what else the Boy Scouts could do to help refugees.

The leader of the CSI refugee center told Crandall that the best thing his troop could do to help the resettlements to continue in Twin Falls would be to publicly “advocate” for the refugees.

That infuriated one leader of the local refugee opposition, who sees the program as lacking in transparency and also lacking sufficient vetting. The program operates completely unaccountable to the local, taxpaying citizenry, said Julie DeWolfe of Twin Falls.

She said she was appalled by the fact that not a single member of the Twin Falls City Council could tell they were being manipulated into adopting the “welcoming” resolution.

“What a clever and sneaky way to accomplish one’s globalist agenda: Get the kids involved and working on service projects – the parents will follow,” DeWolfe told WND.

The College of Southern Idaho provides a steady pipeline of refugees to work at Chobani and a handful of other local industries.

“The Boy Scout troop here stated that they were supported by a LDS church,” DeWolfe said. “Isn’t that what communists do, use the children? The propaganda machines work best if you start with children.

“I’m embarrassed for the Latter Day Saints community who have allowed their children to be used as globalist propaganda tools for the promotion an agenda driven by some of the world’s worst criminal personalities,” she added.

The family of the little girl is still considering filing a civil suit against the families of the refugee boys and possibly against the College of Southern Idaho, which places refugees from several Third World countries into the Twin Falls area.

WND previously reported that the girl’s family has endured nearly 10 months of public shaming and downplaying of the crime by powerful elites who support continued refugee resettlement in Idaho and nationwide.

The sexual assault was all but dismissed as a minor “kids-will-be-kids” type of incident by county prosecutor Grant Loebs, while others such as former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones tried to insinuate that the incident never happened and was merely a fake news story concocted by WND and Breitbart News.

Retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones trashed WND and Breitbart as reporting “so-called news” on the refugee sex crime in Twin Falls.

Jones, speaking at a Rotary Club meeting in Twin Falls in January, referred to the sexual assault as “so-called news” being fabricated by WND and others.

In fact, Jones expressed more concern for Chobani Yogurt and the business community that makes use of refugee labor than for the 5-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted. The Times-News of Twin Falls reported the following on his Jan. 19 speech to the local Rotary:

No longer forced to be silent, Jones, 75, has a lot to say – especially about refugees and “the so-called news that has caused a lot of trouble for businesses, like Chobani, and (the College of Southern Idaho’s) refugee program,” he said. “These (refugees) need safe haven. They should be welcomed here.” Jones called out Breitbart News, World Net Daily and others he says have played “fast and loose with the truth” and should not be regarded as credible.

