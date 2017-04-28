Breastfeeding mom claims rights violated at church

(NBC News) A Virginia woman who was trying to comfort her baby during a church service says she was escorted out of the sanctuary for breastfeeding.

Annie Peguero, of Dumfries, says in a Facebook Live video that she was questioned twice as she breastfed Sunday in Summit Church in Springfield: first as she sat near the church’s “baby room” without a nursing cover over her breast and a second time as she nursed openly in the sanctuary during the sermon.

Peguero, a military wife and mother of two, said a church official told her it went against church policy to nurse openly.