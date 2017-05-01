Bureaucrats are fast

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Three boys are in the schoolyard bragging about how great their fathers are.

The first one says: “Well, my father runs the fastest. He can fire an arrow and start to run, I tell you, he gets there before the arrow.”

The second one says: “Ha! You think that’s fast! My father is a hunter. He can shoot his gun and be there before the bullet.”

The third one listens to the other two and shakes his head. He then says: “You two know nothing about fast. My father is a government employee. He stops working at 4:30 and he’s home by 3:45!”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



