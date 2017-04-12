Burger King ad triggers Google home devices

(NEW YORK TIMES) — In the latest example of marketers entering the living room, Burger King will release television commercials on Tuesday that are intended to prompt voice-activated smart speakers from Google into describing its burgers — after the 15-second spots end.

A video from one of the fast-food chain’s marketing agencies showed the stunt in action: “You’re watching a 15-second Burger King ad, which is unfortunately not enough time to explain all the fresh ingredients in the Whopper sandwich,” the commercial’s actor says. He continues, “But I got an idea. O.K. Google, what is the Whopper burger?” Prompted by the phrase “O.K. Google,” the Google Home device next to the TV in the video lights up, runs a search and states its ingredients.

It’s a novel but potentially invasive marketing tactic that comes as more Americans use smart speakers in their homes, a trend led by Amazon’s Echo device and its virtual assistant, Alexa. Internet-connected gadgets have been praised for the screen-free convenience they offer for actions like ordering household goods and listening to music, but they have also raised serious questions about security and privacy.