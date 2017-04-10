Busy, busy lawyer

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Thomas left his small hometown to attend college and become a lawyer.

But he decided he’d return and open his law office in his hometown because he could be a big man there.

He rented an office and moved in but business was slow to start. One afternoon he saw a man coming up the sidewalk and decided to make an impression.

As the man opened the door, Thomas picked up the phone, and motioning to the man to come in, said into the receiver, “I won’t settle this case for less than one million.”

He continued, “Yes. The appeals court will hear that case next week.”

And he went on, “Tell the DA that I’ll meet with him next week to discuss the details.”

The instructions went on for several minutes; all the while the man sat patiently.

Finally, Thomas put down the phone and said, “I’m sorry for the delay but I’m busy. What can I do for you?”

“I just came to hook up your phone,” the man said.

