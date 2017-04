(PAGE SIX) Caitlyn Jenner has plans to meet with Vice President Mike Pence.

“I know everything that’s going on and I know everybody in his and Trump’s administration who are for and against,” Caitlyn, 67, told Andy Cohen during a SiriusXM Town Hall on Wednesday. “[Pence] has come up when he was governor [with] some of the most anti-LGBT issues. I know that. The American Unity Fund worked very closely to take that legislation and really get it out of there. And he came back kicking and screaming. And did sign some stuff and did better with that on that issue.”