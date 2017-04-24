Caitlyn Jenner spoofed as 'It' clown in new ads

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — A conservative street artist has appropriated Stephen King’s story It, only in this version, Caitlyn Jenner is portrayed as the evil clown.

The artwork, in the form of posters and fake advertisements, showed up Sunday around the Los Angeles Fox News bureau and Fox studios, timed for Tucker Carlson’s interview of Jenner during his show Monday night — his debut in the time slot previously occupied by Bill O’Reilly.

In the faux ads appearing on bus benches for the upcoming movie, Jenner is seen peeking out of a sewer drain, where the clown from It dwells, trying to lure unsuspecting children into his lair. “Tonight on Tucker Carlson: IT,” reads the text. “Based on a novel reality.”