California murder suspect posts $60 million bail

(KABC) The Hillsborough woman charged in a high-profile murder case is expected to make bail this week. Her bail of $35 million is among the highest in memory, but she’s posting twice that amount as required by law.

The lawyer for defendant Tiffany Li says he’s been told the $35 million is the eighth-highest ever made in the country in state court.

For many, making this kind of bail is mind boggling. The district attorney says this is a perfect example of how the bail system gives advantages to the rich.

“Somebody charged with murder in San Mateo County is going to post a $35 million bail by posting over $60 million in property, and that is not what we have encountered in San Mateo County before,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.