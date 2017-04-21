CBS journalists 'raving mad' at Oprah's BFF

(CBS NEWS) Veteran journalists at CBS are reportedly quite upset with network host Gayle King after she enjoyed a recent yacht vacation with Barack and Michelle Obama in Tahiti.

King, co-host of “CBS This Morning,” went on a star-studded vacation with the former president and first lady, Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, and her best friend Oprah Winfrey on billionaire David Geffin’s 138-meter luxury yacht, called the Rising Sun.

A source told Page Six on Thursday that CBS journalists are “pissed and raving mad” at King for vacationing with the Obamas while she anchors a news program that covers the White House.