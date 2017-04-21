WND MEDIA

CBS journalists 'raving mad' at Oprah's BFF

Anchor of news program enjoyed yacht vacation with Obamas in Tahiti

(CBS NEWS) Veteran journalists at CBS are reportedly quite upset with network host Gayle King after she enjoyed a recent yacht vacation with Barack and Michelle Obama in Tahiti.

King, co-host of “CBS This Morning,” went on a star-studded vacation with the former president and first lady, Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, and her best friend Oprah Winfrey on billionaire David Geffin’s 138-meter luxury yacht, called the Rising Sun.

A source told Page Six on Thursday that CBS journalists are “pissed and raving mad” at King for vacationing with the Obamas while she anchors a news program that covers the White House.

