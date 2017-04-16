Check, please!

Beefs about order.

A man walked into a restaurant in a strange town.

The waiter came and asked him for his order. Feeling lonely, he replied, “Meat loaf and a kind word.”

When the waiter returned with the meat loaf, the man said, “Where’s the kind word?”

The waiter put down the meat loaf and whispered into the man’s ear, “Don’t eat the meat loaf.”

