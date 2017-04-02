Chicago mayor creates new ID for illegals

(Washington Standard) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel defied President Donald Trump and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) back in November stating that illegal aliens had a home in Chicago. Now, he is taking things a step further. In the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ warning that sanctuary cities, like Chicago, could lose taxpayer money that is funneled through bureaucracy via the central government for harboring illegal immigrants, the mayor has decided to push for a new plan to create an identification card that would specifically be used to make sure illegal aliens in the city could get welfare benefits with minimal risk to repatriation.

Emanuel pushed City Clerk Anna Valencia to move up the municipal ID’s time frame of one year to take care of those who are in the city illegally with taxpayer money. They will do this by not asking about immigration status and only minimal information about the person desiring the ID.