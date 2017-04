(FOX NEWS) A Swedish midwife on Wednesday lost her years-long legal battle to be exempt from performing abortions — an act she says violates her religious freedom — and is now considering a final push before the European Court of Human Rights.

Midwife Ellinor Grimmark objects to abortions because of her Christian beliefs. But the Swedish Labor Court decided that midwives are obligated to make a choice between conscience and career — contradicting international law, which protects conscientious objection, experts say.