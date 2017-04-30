Civil war and the controlled opposition

I have warned for 27 years since being aware: There is a war between good and evil.

Violent liberal riots recently shut down Milo Yiannopoulos’s speech in Berkeley. Trump supporters showed up some weeks ago to rally for free speech. Fights broke out as liberals attacked, and police stood down. Mere threats of violence canceled Ann Coulter’s speech last week. The failing New York Times blamed the victims: conservative speakers. But a growing number of conservatives aren’t taking it anymore.

This war is not about “racism,” although whites are truly hated due to liberal scapegoating. It’s not about “sexism,” although males are manipulated to think and feel like women, and are punished when they don’t (see Bill O’Reilly).

The war on whites by those who hate America, and the war on men by those who hate masculinity, is neither about race nor sex, but about power. The intent is to weaken the people who represent good – often white men – so they sink to the moral level of angry blacks, angry Hispanics and liberal women, so no good example remains to stand in the way of the wicked. This evil campaign has been largely successful, until Trump.

We could see the country’s division during the close, controversial election of George W. Bush. Because of his weakness in not defending himself, because he catered to political correctness, that division only grew, which brought us Obama.

During Obama’s presidency, liberals complained that “racist” Republicans didn’t let him do anything, while conservatives complained that cowardly Republicans refused to stop Obama for fear of being called “racist.” Barack exacerbated the divide like no other president in history, spreading lies and justifying hate against men of authority (including police and good men like Sheriff Joe Arpaio).

When Donald Trump emerged, even some “conservatives” called him a divider. But he divides the way Christ divided – with the truth. He exposed the lie within once-trusted conservatives, do-nothing politicians, the controlled opposition in our midst.

Actually, anyone with anger can be controlled, and is controlled opposition – one who pretends or wants to fight for good, but due to weakness actually helps the side of evil.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

But Donald Trump is also a uniter with the truth like no other president I’ve seen: As a man of strength without anger, he won over supporters from young people, libertarians, tea-party leaders, blacks, Democrats, even Bernie Sanders socialists. I commented a year ago how he beautifully preached unity at Liberty University, and he urged Christians to band together and support one another.

Today, we are in a spiritual war. Evil has grown and come out in the open like never before in America.

Homosexuals and drag queens are out in public, backed by politicians and judges, suing Christians, forcing us to pretend they’re right. Black Lives Matter, supported by the media and Obama, brazenly hurl false accusations against whites and police, even inciting murder. Illegal aliens, blacks and Antifa communists assault Trump supporters in the streets. Yet mainstream media pretend Trump and his supporters are the hateful ones. The “fake news” media reported a spike in “hate crimes” that ended up being liberal hoaxes, and they gave precious little attention to correcting the record.

Whites, Christians and men feel angry at the insanity, injustice and demonization against them. But I strongly urge against this: With anger, you will lose.

I told Owen Shroyer of InfoWars how much fun I’m having: This is the best time to be alive in America. Evil clearly reveals itself now, but because I forgave my mother and father, I am completed within, and I have perfect peace and no doubt. I deal with evil in the world, but it never gets to me. I sleep like a baby each night after a good day fighting evil.

It’s not just a “battle of ideas” to convince other people, nor a physical fight, although we wield the truth and should protect ourselves. It’s a spiritual battle. With anger, you become the enemy you’re trying to fight – because anger is of your father, the devil.

I interviewed white advocate Jared Taylor about the Alt-Right. He said that some in the Alt-Right are so rabidly anti-feminist that they get accused of hating women. He said some blame Jews for the anti-white direction of the country, many being angry at feeling unfairly villainized from a young age by academia, media and government propaganda.

I pointed out that anger does no one any good. Young whites who blame Jews act like blacks who blame “white supremacy” for their plight. Everybody failing in life blames somebody else. In reality, their parents let them down. They must forgive and fight with love, not hate. There will always be evil people doing evil things. But there is never justification for anger.

If we are to win this civil war in America, we on the side of good must ourselves become good, not angry and blaming the liberal media, politicians who betray us, nor anyone or anything else. Then we will see clearly to hold media and politicians accountable, as Trump does. Then we can become the leaders that we need.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Media wishing to interview Jesse Lee Peterson, please contact media@wnd.com.