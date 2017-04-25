College expels student for being male, says lawsuit

(THE DAILY BEAST) — An undergraduate student is suing the University of Notre Dame in federal court, alleging the Indiana school launched a discriminatory investigation that found him guilty of stalking, dating violence, and harassment of an ex-girlfriend, then expelled him just three weeks before he was set to graduate.

Filing his suit under the pseudonym “John Doe,” the former student is asking for undisclosed damages, but first his lawyers say he just wants to be let back in.

John’s case joins dozens of other pending lawsuits nationwide alleging colleges and universities have over-corrected in recent years when it comes to the investigation of sexual assault and harassment on campus. Parroting several other suits currently making their way through the courts, the complaint alleges that in recent years Notre Dame has “created an atmosphere of institutional hostility toward accused male students.”