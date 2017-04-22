College Republicans may be punished for anti-abortion display

(Frederick News Post) A display at Hood College intended to spark discussion of hot-button topics has instead been met with criticism and possible penalties for the creators if the college determines they violated school policy.

The Hood College Republicans club on Tuesday decorated a glass case displayed in the Whitaker Student Center with material highlighting conservative viewpoints on topics including abortion and transgender people. Club members said they intended the display, which is available for student groups to use on a rotating basis, to highlight conservative culture and to invite an open discussion of different beliefs.

But students, alumni and faculty instead framed the controversial quotations and images as hateful and threatening, particularly to the minority groups mentioned in the material. Some have called for the display to be removed ahead of the scheduled takedown next Tuesday.