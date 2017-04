(London Telegraph) Comedians have told how anti-Brexit jokes are harming their careers as audiences outside of London walk out in offence.

A number of comedians have described scripting their take on Britain leaving the European Union for Left-wing audiences in London, only to face unamused audiences when they take their acts out to the rest of the country.

Marcus Brigstocke, who has been touring the country with a set that includes 20 minutes of material on Brexit, said members of the audience had been walking out “every night” in anger.