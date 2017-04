(OCALA) — A third flag will join the U.S. and Florida ones on Wednesday at Belleview’s City Hall to honor Confederate History Day.

The third national Confederate flag, also known as the “blood-stained banner,” will be raised to half-staff around 7:30 a.m. to honor Confederate veterans. The local Sons of Confederate Veterans unit has performed this tribute ceremony for more than 10 years.

Sons of Confederate Veterans 8th Brigade Commander Chuck Kadel said it is important to recognize all American veterans.

“(Confederate veterans) were veterans just as American veterans are,” he said.