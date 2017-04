(Sydney Morning Herald) A Turkish Airlines jet arrived at its destination with an extra passenger after cabin crew helped a woman give birth mid-flight.

Nafi Diaby, suddenly went into labour while flying from Conakry, Guinea, to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

Unfazed by the on flight frisson, the crew coped admirably and the little girl, Kadiju, entered the world at 42,000 feet.