Congressman: Corruption in D.C. 'worse than you think'

(Daily Signal) Corruption on Capitol Hill is “worse than you think,” Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., insists.

“When you first get here, you think that you are in some sort of fairy-tale novel,” Buck said. “They wine and dine you and they show you just exactly what it’s like if you play the game. It’s a wonderful life.”

Things quickly change, however, if “you don’t play the game.”

Trevor Loudon exposes ‘The Enemies Within’ — Stunning new film documents how a few thousand communists, socialists and ‘progressives’ control the lives of over 300 million Americans.

“If you don’t play the game … it becomes a much less conformable existence here,” Buck said.