(DAILY CALLER) Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King is disappointed with the Trump administration due to inaction on former President Obama’s executive amnesties.

The immigration hawk told The Daily Caller Thursday that he’s even starting to “wonder” if he and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly “may not share opinions on the rule of law” when it comes to amnesty.

President Donald Trump ran for president calling for strict immigration enforcement and said he would immediately end amnesty programs for illegal immigrants. However, hundreds of people receive amnesty every day.