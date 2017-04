(WASHINGTON TIMES) Kellyanne Conway said Friday that President Trump is “evaluating all such options” when it comes to possibly pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

“The president made clear it was a terrible agreement from the beginning,” Ms. Conway said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

The senior counselor to the president argued that the Mr. Trump was not breaking from his campaign promise of pulling out of the Iran deal, but rather said he “will continue to negotiate agreements.”