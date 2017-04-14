Cop fired after stomping handcuffed suspect

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A Georgia police officer has been fired after a now-viral video showed him stomping a handcuffed suspect’s head during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that Master Police Officer Robert McDonald, a three-year veteran, had “stepped outside the guiding principles of our agency” and was fired in “less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.”

Video of the incident, which was captured by a witness and posted by Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, showed one officer handcuffing the man as he laid facedown on the pavement. Another officer then comes running around the corner and delivers a forceful stomp to the face of the man before assisting the other officer in the arrest.