Cop slams girl face first into ground in 'standard arrest technique'

A Fort Collins, Colorado, police officer was using a “standard arrest technique” when he picked up a 22-year-old woman and slammed her to the ground head first during an arrest at a bar Thursday, a police spokeswoman told NBC News.

Fort Collins police spokeswoman Kaet Kimble told NBC the woman, Michaella Surat, assaulted the officer before he attempted to detain her.

Surat is a junior at Colorado State University and a member of the sorority Gamma Phi Beta. She was wearing high heels and a short skirt during the incident.

In a nine-second video posted to Twitter, Surat can be heard asking, “What did I do?”

Surat steps back, and the officer flips her face-first into the tile floor.

Watch a short video of the incident:

Kimble told NBC authorities were called after a disturbance involving the woman’s boyfriend. The spokeswoman said Surat “shoulder-checked” one of the officers and a bouncer.

Surat suffered bruises, a concussion and a chin injury, according to her family. She has been charged with third-degree assault and obstruction. Surat bonded out of Larimer County Jail at $1,750.

Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto said the video footage is incomplete and lacks context concerning the altercation and arrest.

Hutto said footage from police-worn body cameras will be released after internal review.

“I have a duty to preserve and protect the processes that our society has put in place to ensure that the questions surrounding this incident are answered in a fair and impartial manner,” Hutto told NBC News. “I have no control over the video that is already in the public domain, but I do have control over the release of the video evidence from our body worn cameras.”

Surat’s attorney told KMGH-TV it’s “disturbing at best” that the tactics are considered standard procedure.

“We are currently investigating the facts of this case,” the attorney said. “I don’t believe that the circumstances of the evening of 4/6 dictated this extreme degree of force from the officer and hope that any additional evidence that may exist will be turned over to us quickly. We find the response attributed to law enforcement that this is standard procedure, if true, DISTURBING at best. We hope that additional witnesses come forward and contact my office. We appreciate the overwhelming community outreach and support for Michaella and agree that an independent investigation into this matter would be appropriate. Please respect the family’s privacy while this matter unfolds.”