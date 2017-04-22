Cops take hundreds of guns in international crackdown

Hundreds of guns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition have been confiscated in a multi-national sweep, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

An operation called “Trigger II” was launched recently across Europe, resulting in 149 arrests and the confiscation of a multitude of weapons, including a rocket launcher and hand grenades.

While Americans have the right to possess weapons within limits – hand grenades and rocket launchers aren’t allowed – residents of Europe live without such Second Amendment protections.

That makes it rare for a citizen to have a firearm.

A report from the international police coalition INTERPOL confirms that the sweep was carried out by a massive force of 7,840 police officers across 23 countries.

All of the raids and arrests took a total of 48 hours.

“Some 320 firearms – including a rocket launcher and a machine gun – and almost 20,000 pieces of ammunition were recovered, along with grenades and explosives,” the police coalition reported. “More than 10 million checks were conducted against … global databases during the operation, including for wanted persons, stolen and lost travel documents, and stolen motor vehicles.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.