Could Jesus be cloned?

(METRO) — Various oddballs have claimed to be on the verge of cloning Jesus Christ – despite the fact that no one has cloned a human being yet, never mind the son of God.

But could we track down the DNA of the Messiah? George Busby of the University of Oxford worked on a History Channel documentary called ‘The Jesus Strand’, which premieres on April 16.

Writing for The Conversation, Busby said, ‘In 2010, Kasimir Popkonstantinov discovered what he believes are the bones of one of the most famous of all saints: John the Baptist. I was interested in what DNA analysis could tell us about these bones, and other ones.