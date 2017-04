(San Francisco Chronicle) A day after canceling a scheduled speech by Ann Coulter for security reasons, UC Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said Thursday that the right-wing pundit’s insistence on coming anyway persuaded him to rethink her banishment.

“An appropriate, protectable venue” will be made available on campus May 2 — not next Thursday, as originally planned — he said, adding that he would disclose the location only after Coulter accepts the new date.

That’s not likely.